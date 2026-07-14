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FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
FDM Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FDM Group shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Monday, trading as low as GBX 105 and last changing hands at GBX 109.60, well under the GBX 121.21 long-term average.
  • Broker sentiment remains mixed but slightly constructive, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145, even as Deutsche Bank and Stifel cut their targets.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including recent purchases by Andrew Brown and Rod Flavell, and insiders now own 17.84% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than FDM Group.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.21 and traded as low as GBX 105. FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 109.60, with a volume of 379,972 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FDM Group from GBX 180 to GBX 160 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM Group

FDM Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.21. The company has a market cap of £119.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £8,923.16. Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 285,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £302,285.50. Insiders purchased 362,726 shares of company stock worth $39,293,358 in the last ninety days. 17.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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