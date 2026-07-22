Federal Signal (FSS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $667.0420 million for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE FSS opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 729.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,733 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,867 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSS

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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