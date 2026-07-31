Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Federated Hermes has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Federated Hermes has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

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Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $61.01.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $502.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.34 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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