FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $165.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.60.

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FedEx Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $310.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $1,636,431.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $859,085,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,188,140 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $343,206,000 after purchasing an additional 738,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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