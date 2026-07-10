Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.15. Fermi shares last traded at $6.1870, with a volume of 22,646,239 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fermi

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fermi in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore lowered shares of Fermi from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fermi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fermi from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fermi

Fermi Trading Down 16.6%

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fermi Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fermi

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 863,637 shares of Fermi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $6,313,186.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,827,807 shares in the company, valued at $115,701,269.17. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mesut Uzman sold 79,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $501,701.79. Following the transaction, the insider owned 670,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,230,798.21. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,022,178 shares of company stock worth $7,313,580.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fermi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fermi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Fermi Company Profile

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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