Fermi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 90,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 49,398 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Fermi

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 863,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $6,313,186.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,827,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,701,269.17. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mesut Uzman sold 79,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $501,701.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 670,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,230,798.21. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,580 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fermi in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Key Stories Impacting Fermi

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fermi announced a private offering of $350 million in convertible senior notes due 2031, with an option for buyers to purchase more. Convertible deals often weigh on shares because they can eventually turn into equity, raising dilution concerns and signaling the company still needs outside capital to fund its buildout. Article: Fermi Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes with Capped Call Anti-Dilution Protection

Fermi announced a private offering of $350 million in convertible senior notes due 2031, with an option for buyers to purchase more. Convertible deals often weigh on shares because they can eventually turn into equity, raising dilution concerns and signaling the company still needs outside capital to fund its buildout. Negative Sentiment: The financing was later upsized and priced at $375 million, reinforcing investor concern that the company is leaning more heavily on external capital. Even with capped call transactions intended to reduce dilution, the larger offering can still be viewed as a headwind for the stock. Article: Fermi Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $375 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – Dilution Offset Until $14.64 per Share

The financing was later upsized and priced at $375 million, reinforcing investor concern that the company is leaning more heavily on external capital. Even with capped call transactions intended to reduce dilution, the larger offering can still be viewed as a headwind for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and pre-market coverage suggest traders are selling first and asking questions later as they digest the notes offering, which is adding to the stock’s weakness. Article: Fermi Inc. (FRMI) Stock Falls on a $350M Convertible Notes Offering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fermi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore cut shares of Fermi from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fermi from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fermi

Fermi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRMI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 47,735,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Fermi has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Fermi will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fermi

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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