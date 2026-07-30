Fernando Adrian Elsztain Sells 15,000 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 15,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $16,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 665,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,281.68. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 20,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 4,385 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $4,867.35.

On Thursday, June 11th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $88,200.00.

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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 172,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,746. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,415,543 shares of the company's stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the first quarter valued at $127,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 14.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRESY. Wall Street Zen lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRESY

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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