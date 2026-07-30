Fernando Adrian Elsztain Sells 20,000 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,511.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 15,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $16,950.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 4,385 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $4,867.35.

On Thursday, June 11th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $88,200.00.

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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

CRESY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,746. The stock has a market cap of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.28.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,415,543 shares of the company's stock worth $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 113.0% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 886,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 470,365 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRESY. Wall Street Zen cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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