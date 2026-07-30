Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 2,741,624 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,471. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FER. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the company's stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ferrovial by 240.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FER shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here