Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.1150.

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FER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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