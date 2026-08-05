Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to announce earnings of $0.7290 per share and revenue of $582.9440 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.36. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,988 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,192 shares of the company's stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company's stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 320,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 177.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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