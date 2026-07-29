Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:PLGO) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:PLGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.20.

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Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of PLGO opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.83. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:PLGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis is a leading global provider of bespoke and specialty insurance and reinsurance products. We believe our differentiated underwriting positions us well to generate strong returns across (re)insurance cycles. Current Fidelis is led by Mr. Daniel Burrows who has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry and is supported by a highly experienced management team that manages the operations of Current Fidelis based on our founding principles. Following the Separation Transactions, Current Fidelis is positioned as a global, specialty insurance provider with exclusive right of first access to Fidelis MGU's underwriting business during the term of the Framework Agreement.

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