Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.8 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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