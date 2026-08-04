Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.240 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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