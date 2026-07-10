Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $3.2462 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $56.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,215.72. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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