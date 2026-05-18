Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock Price Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $38.8570. Approximately 2,645,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,118,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Specifically, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,344,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,344,258. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,344,258.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Figure Technology Solutions news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 47,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,993,160.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 406,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,196,259.85. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Down 10.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,187,000. J Digital 6 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. J Digital 6 LLC now owns 3,276,587 shares of the company's stock worth $133,816,000 after acquiring an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,853 shares of the company's stock worth $121,493,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,989,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,386,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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