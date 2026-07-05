10,000 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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