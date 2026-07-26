10,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

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Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5%

VRT stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.03. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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