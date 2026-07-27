100,000 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Purchased by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.

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AGNC Investment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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