100,000 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $26,168,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.16% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,003.30. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $274.37 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.46 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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