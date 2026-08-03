100,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $159,691,000 after buying an additional 1,778,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,731,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,003,933 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $113,151,000 after buying an additional 1,608,029 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,322,540 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $67.50 to $60.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.65.

Read Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STMicroelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STMicroelectronics wasn't on the list.

While STMicroelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here