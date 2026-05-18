10,140 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,140 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,937 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.5% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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