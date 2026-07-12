101,905 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,905 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 1,543,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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