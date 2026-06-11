10,200 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $4,907,358.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,907,358.70. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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