10,298 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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