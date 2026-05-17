10,300 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 189,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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