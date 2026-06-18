103,456 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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