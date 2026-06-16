10,375 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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