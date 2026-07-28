10,480 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock worth $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,111,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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