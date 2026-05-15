105,000 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Purchased by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Microchip Technology accounts for 3.3% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.52.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its overweight rating and maintained a $125 price target, signaling confidence in Microchip Technology’s earnings and valuation outlook. Cantor Fitzgerald Overweight Rating Reaffirmed

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its overweight rating and maintained a $125 price target, signaling confidence in Microchip Technology’s earnings and valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Zacks Upgrade to Strong-Buy

Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst raised the stock’s price target to $115.23, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Price Target Increased to 115.23

Another analyst raised the stock’s price target to $115.23, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Microchip launched the EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator, a high-reliability timing product aimed at mission-critical markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, and satellite communications. EX-423 Product Launch

Microchip launched the EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator, a high-reliability timing product aimed at mission-critical markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, and satellite communications. Neutral Sentiment: Microchip also received a reaffirmed overweight rating from another market update, but this largely echoes the broader positive analyst sentiment already in place. Overweight Rating Reaffirmed

Microchip also received a reaffirmed overweight rating from another market update, but this largely echoes the broader positive analyst sentiment already in place. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Microchip’s long-term historical returns, which is informational but not a near-term stock catalyst. Long-Term Performance Article

A separate article highlighted Microchip’s long-term historical returns, which is informational but not a near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One report said Microchip underperformed peers on Wednesday, suggesting some relative weakness versus competitors despite the bullish headlines. Underperforms Competitors

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,385,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,326,345.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 526,552 shares of company stock worth $47,130,465 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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