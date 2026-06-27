1,056 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $817.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

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