106,100 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Morgan Stanley price target update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Strategic investments article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. AI boom energy trade article

Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Valuation article

Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from buy to hold , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Downgrade reference

Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from to , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated, and recent commentary noted the stock has been active despite broader market weakness. Recent stock movement article

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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