10,623 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,009.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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