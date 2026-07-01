106,299 Shares in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eToro Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in eToro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eToro Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in eToro Group in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on eToro Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on eToro Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETOR

eToro Group Stock Down 3.1%

ETOR opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. eToro Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eToro Group

In other news, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,654. The trade was a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $4,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 296,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,101.54. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

eToro Group Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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