106,518 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Atle Fund Management AB

Atle Fund Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,518 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. CVS Health comprises about 2.7% of Atle Fund Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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