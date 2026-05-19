10,684 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,684 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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