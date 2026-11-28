MFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of MFG Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,443,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $13,658,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $10,588,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

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