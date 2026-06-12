10,768 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,572,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.7% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $994.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,015.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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