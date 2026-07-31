108,600 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF Acquired by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises approximately 8.8% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $40,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin bought 2,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,273,145.55. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina purchased 8,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $401,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 55,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,166.14. This trade represents a 18.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 11,792 shares of company stock worth $537,153 over the last quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE YPF opened at $52.06 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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