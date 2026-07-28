108,617 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.14% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 672 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.22.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report).

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