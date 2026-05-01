10,891 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company's stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company's stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company's stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business had revenue of $340.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,432.68. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $111.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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