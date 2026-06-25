109,863 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $191.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads.

The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer.

Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips.

Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy.

Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern.

Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm also said it is expanding its automotive design-win pipeline and entering robotics and industrial AI, which could help long-term growth but will take time to materialize.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $196.11 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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