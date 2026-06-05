10,992 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.4%

GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here