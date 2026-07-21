11,079 Shares in Enersys $ENS Bought by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enersys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter worth $11,963,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

Enersys Trading Down 2.1%

ENS opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.58. Enersys has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.Enersys's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

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