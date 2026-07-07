11,200 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synaptics by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 671,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 288,523 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Get Synaptics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $149.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synaptics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synaptics wasn't on the list.

While Synaptics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here