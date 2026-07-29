112,078 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Purchased by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,078 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.3% of Gould Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 944,971 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 543,660 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 507,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,493 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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