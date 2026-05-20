112,237 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,237 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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