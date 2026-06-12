11,255 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Purchased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,255 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts: Sign Up

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $150.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here