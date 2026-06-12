11,284 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Purchased by ASO GROUP Ltd

ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of ASO GROUP Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 33,357 shares of the company's stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company's stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $180.94 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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