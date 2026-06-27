1,129 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Sandisk makes up about 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $408,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $181,000.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,603.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,546.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.10.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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